Gov. Whitmer to take part in Thursday night's town hall

Thursday night Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will take part in a live televised town hall meeting.

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, that Michigan will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to self-driving and connected cars, an effort she said will ensure the state is the go-to place for testing and producing vehicles of the future. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Gov. Whitmer is expected to answer questions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The town hall is scheduled to run approximately an hour in length.

It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

If you want to watch the town hall, you can view it right here on WILX-TV.

We will also stream the town hall on our website at WILX.com.

