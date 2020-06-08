Gov. Whitmer to request funding for Midland County floods

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she is requesting federal funding to help with flood recovering in Midland County after heavy rains cause the Edenville and Sanford dams to breach.

A federal emergency was declared by President Donald Trump back in May authorizing FEMA to coordinate recovery efforts.

However, now, Gov. Whitmer said the state will send the president a request for funding as soon as possible. She said the federal help is necessary for people living in Midland County ti be able to regain their livelihoods.

"Getting back to normal is going to be a Herculean undertaking, but with the federal government's help, we can get back to normal, and we will," Gov. Whitmer said.

The request for an emergency declaration was approved almost immediately by President Trump.

The governor said she hopes the president will approve the funding request just as fast.

Some Midland-area homeowners have filed a lawsuit as result in the breach of the Edenville dam, seeking damages and other relief for what they claim was "the mismanagement of the Edenville Dam, resulting in a major flood which caused extensive damage to their homes, boats, outbuildings, docks, canopies and other property."

The state is also looking into the breach of the dams.

