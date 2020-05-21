Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference providing an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, May 21, state health officials confirmed 53,009 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 5,060 deaths.

The state of Michigan is still under a stay-home order until May 28 due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the governor announced parts of Northern Michigan such as the UP and Traverse City area may begin reopening bars and restaurants on Friday, May 22, at limited compacity while practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.

