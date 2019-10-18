Gov. Whitmer to particpate in 5K marathon over weekend

On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join runners and walkers in Detroit for the Detroit Free Press and TCF Bank 5K Marathon.

The governor is 2K away from reaching her New Years resolution to walk 60K to encourage Michiganders to be active throughout the year, according to the governor's office.

News 10's Mallory Anderson will also be participating in the 5K on Saturday.

The marathon begins at 9:15 a.m. at the William G. Millikan State Park in Detroit.

