Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference on state's response to Midland flooding

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide an update to the flooding in Midland County Monday at 2:15 p.m.

She will be joined by local officials and will be speaking at the Meridian Elementary School located in Sanford.

Following her press conference, the governor's office said Gov. Whitmer will be volunteering at the flood relief donation distribution center.

The area of Midland endured massive flooding after a breach in the Edenville and Sanford dams along the Tittabawassee River.

The governor declared a state of emergency, requesting help from the federal government.

On May 21, President Donald Trump also declared that an emergency exists in the state of Michigan and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the flooding in Midland County.

