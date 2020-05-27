Gov. Whitmer to hold briefing in Midland

MIDLAND, MI (WILX) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is headed to Midland Wednesday afternoon.
She'll be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m., providing an update on the state's response to the emergency dam conditions.
Gov. Whitmer's office said the governor will also be visiting a flood relief donation center while in Midland.
Earlier this week, four Midland County homeowners filed a class-action lawsuit against the State of Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy for the failure of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
They are seeking damages and other relief for what they claim was "the mismanagement of the Edenville Dam, resulting in a major flood which caused extensive damage to their homes, boats, outbuildings, docks, canopies and other property. "
President Donald Trump declared an emergency Thursday, May 21.
You can watch the governor's presser on WILX.com.
