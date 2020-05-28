Gov. Whitmer to address state on continued COVID-19 response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer a press conference, providing an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

She will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The governor announced she's lifted requirements that health care providers must delay certain non-essential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures statewide. Those procedures may resume Friday, May 29.

Gov. Whitmer extended the stay-home order until June 12.

The governor is set to speak at 3 p.m.

