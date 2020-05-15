Gov. Whitmer to address state on continued COVID-19 response

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a press conference, addressing residents on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer said Michigan is in the third phase of the Michigan Safe Start program. She said a sharp decrease in deaths, contact tracing and increased hospital capacity will be some of the factors that will come into play when deciding to move to phase four of the program.

The governor said there is no set number to determine what sectors can open when and said without the stay-home order, there would have been 32,000 more positive cases and 3,480 deaths along with an overwhelmed healthcare system.

