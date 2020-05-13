Gov. Whitmer to address state on continued COVID-19 response

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a press conference, addressing residents on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Maureen Frances, a local realtor, and Rachel Lutz, a small business owner, are also expected to speak about the MI Safe Start plan at the briefing. You can view a copy of the plan by clicking to the right of this article.

On Tuesday, the state also announced it will temporarily layoff state employees as part of the federal Unemployment Insurance Agency Work Share program. The state said the temporary layoffs are expected to save the state $80 million. For more information on those temporary layoffs, click here.

You can watch the presser live on WILX.com and on air on News 10 at 3 p.m.

