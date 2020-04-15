Gov. Whitmer speaks on reopening the state

President Donald Trump said he will be talking to the governors of all 50 states in the coming days to authorize the reopening of the economies.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that governors have taken the lead with the importance of implementing stay home orders.

On the Today Show, the governor said there are multiple factors to consider before reopening the state.

"As we are making this determination, it has got to be centered around public health and mitigating spread. Knowing that our hospitals are equipped with the PPE they need to meet the needs of the people that need help desperately," Gov. Whitmer said.

The governor said the more people continue to travel, the higher the chance front line workers could be infected, workers who are essential for slowing the pandemic.

