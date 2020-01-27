Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide supplemental appropriations to "close books" on 2019 budget

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is still working to close the books on the 2019 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, 2019.

On Monday, Whitmer signed House Bill 4245, which will provide supplemental appropriations for the 2019 fiscal year, which is needed in order to officially end the fiscal year, according to a statement from her office.

“This provides us with needed funding to effectively complete the work to close the books on the previous fiscal year and I thank the Legislature for working with us on this bill,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our State Budget Office anticipates that the state’s final audited book closing can now be completed by late February.”

The bill includes appropriations for the Department of Health and Human Services to account for adjustments above consensus estimates in funds such as the Child Care Fund, Public Assistance, and Medicaid, according to Whitmer's office.

The appropriations were also given for federal audit obligations and contractual risk share payments to Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans, according to Whitmer's office.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.