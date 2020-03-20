Gov. Whitmer signs order temporarily suspending evictions

Adding to the list of executive orders, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order temporarily suspending evictions.

The governor's office said the order allows tenants and mobile homeowners to remain in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic even if they are unable to stay current on their rent.

Whitmer's office said the order also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions to enable them to stay eviction-related proceedings until after the coronavirus emergency has passed.

The order takes effect immediately until April 17 at 11:59 p.m.

“Families across the state are facing a number of uncertainties, from concerns about their health and well-being and that of their loved ones to when their next paycheck will arrive. Worrying about whether they’ll be evicted from their home, apartment or mobile home should not be on this list,” Governor Whitmer said. “This executive order will ease a burden on families struggling to make ends meet and allow them to focus on what’s most important — staying safe and healthy.”

“We continue to urge all Michigan families to remain focused on putting their health first and making smart decisions to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “This order, in addition to Wednesday’s order extending the tax foreclosure deadline, will give renters and homeowners some peace of mind.”

