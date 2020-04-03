Gov. Whitmer signs order protecting workers who stay home due to illness

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order protecting workers who stay home when themselves or their close contacts are sick.

The order prohibits employers from discharging, disciplining or retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts test positive for the coronavirus, or are exhibiting symptoms, according to Gov. Whitmer's office.

Her office said executive order 2020-36 also strengthens the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order by "declaring that it is the public policy of the state that all Michiganders who test positive or show symptoms, or who lives with someone who tests positive or shows symptoms, should not leave their home unless absolutely necessary."

“People who are prioritizing the health and safety of their families, neighbors, and loved ones during this crisis should not be punished by their workplace. Staying home and staying safe is one of the most important things we can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and this executive order will ensure more people can do so without facing discrimination from their workplace,” said Governor Whitmer. “We have taken aggressive measures to protect our communities, but it’s on all of us to work together to fight this virus.”

Under the order, the governor's office said people who are have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms must wait to leave their homes until three days have passed since their symptoms have resolved and seven days have passed since the symptoms first appeared, or since they were swabbed for testing.

The governor said the order takes effect immediately and will last until the end of the state of emergency, or until otherwise rescinded.

To view the full executive order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.