Gov. Whitmer signs two executive directives to curb coronavirus at state level

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed two executive directives in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the state level.

The first executive directive, directive 2020-3, temporarily restricts discretionary spending by state departments and agencies as they work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to Gov. Whitmer's office. Those restrictions cover, but are not limited to, all non-essential contracts, purchases, travel, training and other forms of discretionary expenditure, the governor's office said.

The second directive, directive 2020-4, temporarily suspends hiring, creating new positions, filling vacant positions, transfers and promotions within the executive branch of the state government, according to Gov. Whitmer's office.

“I want to thank the countless state employees who are working around the clock to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we continue to navigate this crisis, my number one priority is protecting Michiganders’ health and safety. However, we must also work to prepare our state for the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on our economy and the state budget. These executive orders will help us do just that.”

