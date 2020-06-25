Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to reopen professional sports

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-133 which sets guidelines for the safe return of professional sports without a live audience.

According to the governor's office, the order follows Major League Baseball's announcement that a shortened 60-game season would begin on July 24 with players reporting spring training at their home ballparks July 1.

“Good news, sports fans,” Governor Whitmer said. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe. We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The governor's office said under Executive Order 2020-133, professional sports training and competitions can resume as long as the activities follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Players should also maintain 6 feet of distance from one another as much as possible depending on the circumstances of the sport.

You can view the full executive order attached to this article.

