Gov. Whitmer signs executive order suspending face-to face learning for the rest of the school year

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday suspending face-to-face learning for all k-12 schools for the remainder of the school year.

The governor's office said unless orders are lifted, the order sets guidelines for remote learning.

Whitmer's office said district facilities may be used by public school employees and contractors for the purpose of facilitating learning at a distance while also practicing social distancing.

“My number one priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19. For the sake of our students, their families, and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state, I have made the difficult decision to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year,” Governor Whitmer said. “As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools creates for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children’s education from the safety of their homes. There is no video chat or homework packet that can replace the value of a highly trained, experienced teacher working with students in a classroom, but we must continue to provide equitable educational opportunities for students during this public health crisis.”

The governor's office said the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers are developing a "Continuity of Learning Plan" template application for schools to use in order to create their localized plan.

Whitmer's office said the application will be available by Friday, April 3.

Whitmer's office said all high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year so that they can make a successful postsecondary transition. The governor's office said all standardized tests that were previously scheduled for the end of the school year, including the MSTEP and the SAT will be canceled and there will be a date in October for rising high school seniors to take the SAT and for other high school students to take the PSAT.

