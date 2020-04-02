Gov. Whitmer signs executive order regarding temporary restrictions on vet procedures

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order clarifying the temporary restrictions she put on non-essential veterinary procedures as part of her executive order 2020-32, according to a statement from her office.

The governor's office said the order prohibits all non-essential veterinary procedures starting on April 2, 2020, encouraging veterinarians and veterinary technicians to practice telemedicine as much as possible in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Whitmer's office said the order also directs veterinary services that use personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimize their use as much as possible in order to make sure that supplies are available to health care workers.

“We are working every day to make sure our health care workers have the supplies they need to fight COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “We must all continue to work together to secure more personal protective equipment so we can slow the spread of the virus. Michiganders are tough, and if we all work together, we can protect as many people as possible.”

Under the executive order, the governor's office said all non-essential veterinary services mean all non-agricultural veterinary services other than those that are necessary to save the life of an animal, treat serious pain that threatens the health and safety of the animal, any treatment necessary to euthanize an animal, or any treatment that would treat or prevent the spread of infectious disease that can be transmitted between animals and human beings, as determined by a licensed veterinarian.

To view the full executive order, click here.

