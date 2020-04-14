Gov. Whitmer signs executive order offering financial relief for bars and restaurants with liquor licenses

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order aimed at providing relief to bars and restaurants with on-site liquor license.

Executive order 2020-46 tasks the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) with creating a "spirits buy-back" program to offer financial relief to bars and restaurants that have on-premises liquor licenses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the governor's office.

The order allows the MLCC to use its revolving fund to buy spirits remaining in inventory from bars and restaurants that purchased the spirits prior to March 16, 2020, for their full purchase price, said Gov. Whitmer's office.

Liquor licensees approved for the program have 90 days after the state's emergency and disaster declarations are lifted to re-purchase the spirits from the MLCC, according to the governor's office.

“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” Governor Whitmer said. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”

The MLCC is expected to meet on April 14, 2020, to take official action on the executive order, according to the governor's office. Licensees have until Friday, April 17, 2020, to make their request using MLCC's website.

You can view the full executive order here.

