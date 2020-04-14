Gov. Whitmer signs executive order extending expiration of drivers license, state ID cards

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order temporarily extending the expiration of valid driver's licenses, state identification cards and commercial vehicle registrations that are set to expire during the state's coronavirus emergency declaration.

Executive order 2020-47 does not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver's licenses, according to the governor's office.

“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”

Gov. Whitmer's office said the order temporarily extends the following:

• Commercial vehicle registrations, including temporary registrations set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 to June 30.

• Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31, to June 30.

The governor's office said the order also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired, but otherwise valid, registration.

People looking to renew their licenses should do so at Michigan.gov/SOS.

To view the full executive order, click here.

