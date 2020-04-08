Gov. Whitmer signs executive order ensuring continued flow of medical supplies

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to keep medical supplies coming into the state of Michigan.

The governor's office said the executive order waives International Fuel Tax Association credentialing requirements and ensures emergency medical supplies, sanitary supplies and key personnel can continue to flow into the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, it’s more important than ever to ensure there are no disruptions in the flow of critical equipment and health care personnel coming into our state to help treat patients and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order will help ensure urgently needed resources are delivered as efficiently as possible during this crisis.”

The governor's office said the pandemic "has created a steep and immediate demand for certain essential supplies, equipment and personnel, and has made it harder for state agencies and departments to conduct business as usual--including credentialing motor carriers."

The governor's office said motor carries delivering the following products won't face fines or penalties if their license or decals lapse:

• Medical supplies or equipment related to the testing, diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19

• Sanitary supplies including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants

• Food

• Equipment, supplies or people needed to establish or manage temporary housing, quarantine or isolation facilities

• People designated by federal, state or local authorities for medical, isolation or quarantine purposes.

• People necessary to provide other medical or emergency services

The governor said the order goes into effect immediately until May 5.

You can read the full executive order here.

