Gov. Whitmer signs executive order enhances operational capacity and efficiency in hospitals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to temporarily lift regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities to help ensure an adequate number of health care providers are available to patients during the spread of coronavirus.

The governor's office said the executive order grants the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs may take steps to ensure more people to receive care, allowing both agencies to "waive or defer certain requirements in order to expedite the process of bringing additional care facilities online during the coronavirus emergency."

“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen before, and we must do everything we can to ensure care for the most people,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order will help expand capacity so more people can access the care they need while we work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. I will continue to work quickly with our partners in state government and with hospitals and care facilities to protect Michigan families.”

The order also empowers LARA to ensure an adequate supply for care providers during the emergency by giving the department additional flexibility in its decision about licensing, registration and workflow requirements.

The governor's office said the best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is:

• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

