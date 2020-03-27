Gov. Whitmer signs executive order changing state income tax deadlines

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order, pushing all April 2020 state and city income tax filing deadlines in Michigan until July.

Gov. Whitmer said under the order, which is effective immediately, state of Michigan and city of Detroit income tax returns and payments originally due on April 15 are now due before midnight on July 15.

The governor's office said all state of Michigan cities with income taxes due before midnight on April 15 are now due before midnight on July 15 and cities with income taxes due on April 30 will now be due on July 31.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”

