Gov. Whitmer signs bill protecting victims of domestic violence

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill into law that protects victims of domestic violence.

The bill requires deferred domestic violence charges to count as prior convictions in subsequent cases, according to the governor's office.

“Domestic violence is an epidemic that affects thousands of people across Michigan every day,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We have a duty to listen and respond to the needs of all Michiganders. That is why I am proud to sign this bill which helps protect victims of domestic violence and moves us a step closer to ending domestic violence in our state.”

The governor's office said senate bill 257 helps to protect victims of domestic violence by allowing courts to require deferred domestic violence charges to count as prior convictions in subsequent cases in addition to allowing the courts to order certain domestic violence offenders to participate in treatment court programs.

