Gov. Whitmer signs "Pay as you Stay" legislation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to help Michiganders stay in their homes, according to the governor's office.

"Pay as you stay" will help homeowners struggling to pay property taxes stay in their homes "by providing affordable payment plans and eliminating penalties, interest and fees to manage their taxes," according to the governor's office.

“Pay as you stay will help homeowners across the state struggling with delinquent taxes stay in their homes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Everyone deserves a path to own a home, and this program will help tens of thousands of Detroiters and Wayne County residents avoid foreclosure. I applaud Representative Byrd, County Executive Warren Evans, Mayor Duggan and all of our partners for their leadership in getting this done for all Michiganders."

“This legislation will help residents move off payment plans and avoid foreclosure,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Wayne County is much better off with people in their homes and I hope we can expand on this effort. We will continue to pursue ways to help low-income residents overcome poverty.”

The program is a three-part plan, the governor's office said.

Once enrolled all interest, penalties and fees would be eliminated, according to the governor's office.

For more information on the program, click here.

