Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order expediting unemployment benefits

Relief is coming faster for people struggling to get their unemployment benefits.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-76 Wednesday.

According to a release, the order expedites benefits for tens of thousands of Michiganders who have filed for unemployment benefits by allowing the state to review only an individual’s most recent job separation, which is the cause of the current unemployment, to determine the individual's benefit entitlement.

“Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis. Michiganders everywhere have lost work because of COVID-19, and we must ensure they receive the benefits they’re entitled to as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order will take us one step closer toward that goal by temporarily eliminating red tape as we continue to flatten the curve of this deadly disease.”

You can read the full order here

