Gov. Whitmer sends letter to Pres. Trump requesting extension of National Guard aid

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump to extend an order utilizing Michigan National Guard forces to help combat the spread of COVID-19 through July 31.

Title 32 authority, which is currently in order, provides for federal pay and benefits, is currently approved by President Trump through June 24, according to the governor's office.

“The Michigan National Guard has been instrumental in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Michigan by performing testing throughout the state, distributing Personal Protective Equipment, food, and medical supplies, providing warehousing support, disinfecting public spaces, and assisting the Department of Health and Human Services with testing,” Governor Whitmer said. “I’m requesting an extension to continue utilizing the Michigan National Guard so we can safely reopen our economy while putting the health and well-being of all Michiganders first.”

In addition to requiring Title 32 authority to fully utilize the National Guard, the governor is making the request in order to make sure National Guard members get federal retirement and education benefits available via the GI Bill, according to the governor's office.

The governor's office said if Title 32 authority ends June 24, some Guard members won't be eligible to receive those benefits.

“The Michigan National Guard is a crucial part of our emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain vital to our ongoing recovery,” Governor Whitmer said. “I want to ensure the brave men and women serving in the National Guard receive the benefits they’re entitled to and have earned.”

