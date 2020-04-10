Gov. Whitmer said more than 200 people have died since Thursday from coronavirus

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said more than 200 people have died from the coronavirus since her press conference on Thursday afternoon.

She made the announcement on Twitter, tweeting in part, "This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters."

Gov. Whitmer extended her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order during her press conference Thursday.

The governor tweeted the state of Michigan is not out of the woods yet.

We are not out of the woods yet. pic.twitter.com/R1YJKgYLOB — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 10, 2020

Gov. Whitmer said she has been in contact with the federal government to get continued PPE supplies sent to the state.

As of Friday, the TCF center in Detroit was slated to receive its first 25 COVID-19 patients.

