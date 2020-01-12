Gov. Whitmer, safety advocates push for hands-free law

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and safety advocates want to combat distracted driving by restricting the use of cellphones, though pending legislation does not go as far as what she proposed nearly a year ago.

The bill would prohibit motorists under 18 from using a phone while operating a vehicle, except in emergencies.

Adults, however, would be exempt from the ban that already applies to drivers with a learner's or intermediate permit.

21 states bar hand-held phone use by all motorists, including five that have passed laws since Whitmer proposed a universal hands-free law in her first State of the State speech.

