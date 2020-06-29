Gov. Whitmer requests SBA administrative declaration for Muskegon County

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the Small Business Administration asking the agency to declare an Administrative Declaration for Muskegon County, according to a press release from the governor's office.

This comes after the county experienced widespread flooding causing damage to numerous homes last month.

“The flooding last month in Muskegon County, as well as neighboring Kent, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties, damaged dozens of homes and left homeowners wondering how they’ll pick up the pieces,” Governor Whitmer said. “That’s why I am asking the Small Businesses Administration for an Administrative Declaration so that long-term, low-interest loans can be made available to help these homeowners recover and get back on their feet.”

The governor's office said SBA conducted a virtual damage assessment survey of Muskegon County from June 16 through June 23, finding 35 homes suffered major damage as a result of the flooding. The governor's office said the houses "sustained sufficient uninsured losses that meet or exceed the 40% of the SBA's pre-disaster fair market value criteria."

Gov. Whitmer is also requesting Kent, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties to be included in the disaster declaration under the SBA's contiguous county provision.

You can read the full letter attached to this article.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.