Gov. Whitmer orders closure of all schools

Due to the number of coronavirus cases growing to 12 in the state of Michigan across seven counties, all K-12 schools in Michigan will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5th. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement in a news conference Thursday night.

“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am working with partners across state government to ensure educators, parents, and students have the support they need during this time, and to ensure our children who rely on school for meals have access to food. I know this will be a tough time, but we’re doing this to keep the most people we can safe. I urge everyone to make smart choices during this time and to do everything they can to protect themselves and their families.”

Governors in Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland have also closed schools due to the pandemic.

One of the new cases in Michigan is in Ingham county.

