Gov. Whitmer orders bars, restaurants, and other public spaces closed

Restaurants and bars across the state will have to switch to takeout or shut down for at least two weeks.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer took the state's most-drastic action yet in the fight against coronavirus on Monday, signing an executive order closing everything from bars and restaurants to gyms and casinos until March 30, 2020.

Scott Ellis, Executive Director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, says his 2,000 members scrambled to plan and prepare Monday.

Businesses found out hours before the new rules took effect and the day before St. Patrick's Day, which draws in some of their biggest crowds and profits.

"My members have not stopped calling. They're terrified. They don't know how they're going to pay their servers," said Ellis.

He says there are around 10,000 liquor licenses in the state, that reflect business who rely on alcohol sales and hospitality.

Justin Winslow, CEO of The Michigan Restaurant Association says the restaurants and hotels he represents are already feeling the impact of the pandemic.

"Members are being as creative as they can to keep their doors open right now, but the numbers are way down. Substantially on greater than 50% and where that ends up over the next couple weeks with a full shutdown is remains to be seen," said Winslow.

To mend some of that loss, Winslow says his team is lobbying for legislation to help owners and their workers.

"Focusing as much as we can on providing cash infusion into the industry when no cash is coming into these businesses. Their ability to make payroll is really challenged. Their ability to keep their doors open is challenged," said Winslow.

Restaurants can still sell food through delivery service, drive-through, carryout, or walk-in service. Only five customers are allowed in at a time and have to distance themselves six feet apart.

"Restaurants who you've counted on time and time again for the most important experiences in your life are counting on you right now, so if you are not comfortable even getting carry out right now, consider at least purchasing a gift card," said Winslow.

Bartenders like Jessica Arias, says that's not an option for bars and small pubs that don't provide food service.

"I depend on tips to pay my rent my bills, everything. It's just always fluctuating, but this is a complete halt so I am no longer getting income. It feels like I'm almost fired," said Arias.

Arias understands the risk of the virus but says she was counting on money made from St. Patrick's Day.

"I really don't have any fallback for -nobody's hiring so what can you do," said Arias.

Small businesses like Good Truckin' Diner in Old Town are faced with tough decisions. Manager Nora Gorman says they have already had to layoff four employees.

"It's surreal. No one really knows what to do but definitely after today, having to close everything to dine in everyone's kind of freaking out a little bit," said Gorman.

Distilleries will have to close as well. Co-owner of Michigrain Distillery in Lansing, Mike Bird says they'll focus on cleaning, continue making alcohol, and now make hand sanitizer.

"It's our service people out front and to be quite honest for most of us distilleries this is our main pocket of money, so when this gets shut down-this gets really scary," said Bird.

