Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor John Conyers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex, and on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former Congressman John Conyers, according to a news release.

“Congressman John Conyers was a lifelong Detroiter who was deeply committed to the city and to those he represented,” Gov. Whitmer said. “His impact on our state, whether by spearheading reforms in criminal justice and voting rights in Congress or through his lifetime of civil rights activism, will not be forgotten. I extend my deepest condolences to Congressman Conyers’ family for their loss.”

Former Congressman Conyers was the longest-serving African American in Congress after serving nearly 53 years in office, according to the release.

Conyers began his public service career as a member of the United States Army, and in 1964, he was elected to Congress where he served as a chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary and House Oversight Committee, according to the release.

While serving as a member of congress, he took leadership on civil rights issues including co-sponsoring the Voting Rights Act and introducing the first bill to designate a holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to the release.

Flags will be lowered beginning on Monday, Nov. 4 and through Sunday, Nov. 10.

