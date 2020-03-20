Gov. Whitmer issues temporary restrictions on non-essential medical and dental procedures

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order putting temporary restrictions on nonessential medical and dental procedures that must go into effect no later than March 21, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The order states that hospitals, freestanding surgical outpatient facilities, dental facilities and all state-operated outpatient facilities must implement a plan to temporarily postpone all nonessential procedures until the end of the state of emergency, according to the governor's office.

“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times.”

"By putting this order into place, we will be able to reduce the strain on our healthcare community," said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. "Healthcare professionals are working around the clock to help protect and treat Michiganders, and by temporarily postponing non-essential procedures, this will free up staff and critical resources that will be needed to address the ongoing public health emergency that we are facing."

A facility under this order must postpone, at a minimum, joint replacement, bariatric surgery and cosmetic surgery except for emergency or trauma-related surgery where postponement would significantly impact health, according to the governor's office.

Facilities should not postpone procedures such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias that would prolong life. They should also not prolong procedures that are emergency or trauma-related where postponement would impact the health, safety and welfare of the patient, according to the governor's office.

Dental facilities must postpone any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures etc.

