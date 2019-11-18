Gov. Whitmer in Israel this week

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on her first international trip since being elected.

She is traveling to Israel.

The governor will travel between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Bethlehem to meet with government, business, and nonprofit leaders to strengthen relationships and build business ties with startups and mobility companies.

She hopes to create business relationships that will help Michigan compete for good paying jobs.

The Governor's trip is expected to last until Saturday.

