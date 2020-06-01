Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state's continued response to COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference, providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

The governor is set to speak at 3 p.m. and will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

As of Sunday, May 31, the state had 57,397 positive cases of coronavirus with 5,491 deaths.

You can watch the governor's press conference live on WILX.com or on-air on News 10.

