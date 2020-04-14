Gov. Whitmer getting sued

Four people are suing Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her stay-at-home executive order.

The suit filed in federal court accuses the governor of violating the plaintiffs' constitutional rights.

A couple that lives in Oakland County is suing because they're not allowed to drive home from their cabin in Sanilac County.

Another plaintiff owns a lawn-care company. He claims the order violates the fifth amendment by forcing him to sacrifice his property rights without compensation.

The last person who is suing said he is not allowed to visit his long-time girlfriend because they don't live together.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

