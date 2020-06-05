Gov. Whitmer extends order suspending youth work permit app requirements

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-116, an extension of Executive order 2020-79, which lifts some requirements of the application process for young residents to get work permits.

“Young people throughout Michigan are a vital part of our workforce and economy. As summer begins, it is important to ensure they can still have the opportunity to work with the proper credentials and permits,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This extension comes at an opportune time, as regions of our state continue to safely reopen. We must all continue to be smart in the workplace and in our daily lives to protect Michiganders from the spread of COVID-19.”

The governor's office said certain parts of the Youth Employment Standards Act, such as the requirement to use certain kind of colored paper and in-person interactions in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, are temporarily suspended under the order.

The governor's office said the order goes into effect immediately and extends until July 3, 2020.

