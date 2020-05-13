Gov. Whitmer extends executive order enhancing hospital capacity efficiency

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed Executive Order 2020-82, extending a prior order temporarily lifting regulatory requirements on hospitals and care facilities to help "ensure adequate personnel and facilities to serve patients during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release from her office.

The governor's office said Executive Order 2020-82 allows the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services(MDHHS) and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs(LARA) to waive certain requirements to speed up the process of bringing additional care facilities online as necessary.

Gov. Whitmer's office said the order also allows LARA to make sure there is an adequate supply of care providers during the coronavirus pandemic by giving the department additional flexibility in decisions regarding licensing, registration and workflow requirements.

“We have made great progress in slowing the spread of this deadly disease, but we must do everything we can to continue flattening the COVID-19 curve across Michigan,” Governor Whitmer said. “This order will help facilities expand capacity as needed, ensuring Michiganders have access to care throughout this public health crisis.”

The order will remain in effect until June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

To view the full executive order, click to the right of this article.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.