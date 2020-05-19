Gov. Whitmer extends executive order allowing

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-93, which extends a previous order giving pharmacists increased operational capacity and extends access to prescriptions for Michigan residents, the governor's office said.

“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders need to continue to stay safer at home,” said Governor Whitmer. “By allowing patients to get a refill of their prescriptions for up to 60 days from pharmacists, people can reduce their time traveling and in turn lower the chance of a second wave of COVID-19.”

The governor said executive order 2020-93 continues to allow pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days' worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days' worth of supply during the pandemic.

Additionally, the order will let pharmacists dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols, the governor's office said.

