Gov. Whitmer extends driver's license expiration dates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the expiration dates of many driver's licenses and vehicle registrations.

That's because Secretary of State branches are closed due to the stay home order.

The Secretary of State's Office is encouraging people to go online for many of their transactions. However, some can only be done in person.

"Oh, I couldn't believe it!" said Pamela Uhl.

Pamela Uhl told News 10 last month she is trying to get an enhanced license, which is one license you can't get online.

She was concerned because she gets conflicting scenarios from police about the status of her concealed pistol license.

"Hopefully the departments understand and they wouldn't arrest me if I have an expired license," she told News 10 Wednesday.

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order extending expiration dates for certain driver's licenses, like Uhl's.

Licenses expiring during the stay home order are now valid until June 30.

"We knew there would be people who could not renew their documents with us online although many people still can," said Secretary of State spokesman Jake Rollow.

The Michigan Farm Bureau said this executive order helps people understand what is expected.

"Kind of makes sure everyone is on the same team and have an accurate interpretation of what is going on and how the rules are being applied," said Andrew Vermeesch, Michigan Farm Bureau Legislative Counsel.

Drivers like Paula Stott welcome the deadline extension right now.

"I appreciate the flexibility while we are just trying to deal with this the best we can," she said.

The Secretary of State's office is scheduling appointments for May, but those could be canceled if the stay home order is extended.

You can read the full order here.

