Gov. Whitmer extends deadline to complete canvass for March 10 Primary

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to extend the deadline to complete the canvass of the March 10 Primary.

Due to social distancing in an effort to curb coronavirus, some counties will not be able to complete the canvass for the statutory deadline, according to the governor's office. The governor's office said without this order "state employees would have to restart the count, wasting time and resources during this critical moment during the COVID-19 crisis."

“This important Executive Order ensures county canvassers have extra time to complete their work following the March 10 Presidential Primary and that state resources remain focused on addressing this public health crisis,” Governor Whitmer said. “The health and safety of seniors, families and children across the state remains our top priority and I urge residents to stay home and stay safe, continue practicing social distancing if they must leave their home, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching their face to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for ensuring our democracy will remain robust during this public health crisis,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Providing more time to canvass the recent election will provide certainty for Michiganders that our elections are accurate and worth everyone participating in.”

The deadline has been extended to April 24.

