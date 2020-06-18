Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency until July 16

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state of emergency amidst the coronavirus pandemic until July 16, enabling her to keep intact restrictions and orders that remain after she lifted a stay-at-home policy.

The governor — who has been gradually reopening the state — hopes to let gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys reopen by July 4. Those facilities are currently only operating in northern Michigan.

The state of emergency also is the underpinning for orders that make people eligible for unemployment an additional six weeks, pause evictions, and require masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

“Now is now the time to get complacent,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.”

Gov. Whitmer said nearly every state in the country is maintaining a state of emergency to cope with COVID-19.

Earlier this week during a press conference, the governor discussed a plan for reopening schools in the fall.

An advisory council made up of school administrators, teachers, parents, health experts and more is advising the governor in planning to reopen schools.

If all goes well and the state is on its current trajectory, students will be able to return to their classrooms in the fall. The governor said the decision comes as part of Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan, which most regions of the state are currently in.

The governor said the state's 800-plus districts will move at their own pace with some districts being able to start more aggressively than others.

"Each has unique challenges and each has different resources whether it's what the building looks like. What I can tell you is that our intent is to resume in-person instruction to do so in a way that is safe but also but to make sure that as we get back to school as we return to learn that we have very clear guidance as to what the minimum expectations are. Some schools will be able to do things in an even more aggressive way others will need some help just to get to the minimum expectations but we know bringing down class size is a possibility," Gov. Whitmer said.

Gov. Whitmer also mentioned concern for the number of teachers old enough to be considered more vulnerable to the virus. She said schools will also have to be prepared for a potential second wave of the virus and be able to move quickly if that happens.

During her press conference, the governor said she will be releasing a "Return to School Roadmap," which is set to be released by her office on June 30.

