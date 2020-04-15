Gov. Whitmer extends capacity for disaster relief child care services for essential workers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to expand the capacity for child care services for essential workers.

According to a release, Executive Order 2020-51 gives temporary and limited relief from certain regulatory restrictions regarding child care services. It also allows the use of certain property for child care services.

“This Executive Order ensures health care workers on the front lines battling COVID-19 have access to child care,” Governor Whitmer said. “With schools closed across the state and babysitters and grandparents staying home and staying safe, it’s critical the men and women risking their health and safety to protect ours have reliable and dependable child care.”

Under the Executive Order, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) can issue expedited provisional licenses to expand capacity for child care services. It also allows employers, like hospitals, to operate a disaster relief child care center for their employees. Public and nonpublic school facilities can also be used for maintaining a disaster relief child care center for essential workers.

Those included in the essential workforce include health care workers, home health workers, direct care workers, emergency medical service providers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, sanitation workers, child care workers, personnel providing correctional services, postal workers, public health employees, key government employees, court personnel and others providing critical services to Michiganders.

The order extends until May 13th.

To view the full executive order, click here

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.