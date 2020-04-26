Gov. Whitmer signs order protecting inmate populations

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-62 on Sunday, extending protection for populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The new order replaces Executive Order 2020-29, and details risk-reduction protocols that have been adopted and implemented by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

“We continue to take action to protect all Michiganders from COVID-19," said Governor Whitmer. “That includes policies that protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers. By keeping common-sense and safe protocols in place, we can mitigate risk, save lives, and get through this crisis together.”

In parallel to the previous order, Executive order 2020-62 temporarily suspends transfers into and from MDOC facilities until risk-reduction protocols are adequately in place.

The order also suspends provisions of the Jail Overcrowding Emergency Act to allow local officials more flexibility in releasing prisoners who do not pose a threat to public safety, and orders the State Budget Office to immediately seek a legislative transfer so that jails may be reimbursed for lodging prisoners who would have been transferred to MDOC if not for the suspension of transfers.

The order also outlines strong recommendations for juvenile detention centers across the state to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in those facilities.

