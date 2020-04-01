Gov. Whitmer expected to make school announcement Thursday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce her plans for the rest of the school year soon.

On Tuesday, the governor said she had not made a final decision, but said she would be making an announcement Thursday.

She's scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Michigan at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

All K-12 schools were closed back on March 12 and will be closed until April 5 as of now.

The governor is also planning to participate in a live televised town hall meeting Thursday night. She'll be answering all of your coronavirus related questions.

The town hall starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

