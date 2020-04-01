Gov. Whitmer expected to make school announcement Thursday

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce her plans for the rest of the school year soon.
On Tuesday, the governor said she had not made a final decision, but said she would be making an announcement Thursday.
She's scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Michigan at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
All K-12 schools were closed back on March 12 and will be closed until April 5 as of now.
The governor is also planning to participate in a live televised town hall meeting Thursday night. She'll be answering all of your coronavirus related questions.
The town hall starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.
