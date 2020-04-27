Gov. Whitmer expands validity of personal protection orders during pandemic

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order extending the validity of personal protection orders that would otherwise expire due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office said.

The governor's office said Executive Order 2020-63 goes along with a Michigan Supreme Court administrative order which extends the validity of personal protection orders until 90 days after the state's emergency declaration is lifted.

“Michiganders who file for personal protection orders due to threats, stalking, and abuse should have peace of mind in their homes during the ongoing health crisis,” Governor Whitmer said. “By extending the expiration of existing personal protection orders, we are helping secure the safety of vulnerable residents as we continue to flatten the curve and plan for Michigan’s resurgence.”

The executive order requires law enforcement to extend the validity of personal protection orders to July 21, 2020.

“Unfortunately, these victims are particularly vulnerable to stalking and harassment — which is why they sought protection in the first place,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Until today, victims were unable to effectively seek extensions of PPOs during this health care crisis – building upon the anxiety of an already fearful situation.”

The full executive order can be read by clicking to the right of this article.

