Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency following 2 coronavirus cases in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

One case of the coronavirus was confirmed in female Oakland County resident had a recent history of international travel.

Another case was confirmed in a male Wayne County resident who had a history of domestic travel.

The state lab tested them, but the samples need to go to the CDC for official confirmation.

The governor said the virus has the potential to impact everyone's lives.

“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families. It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”

The Wayne County patient is in isolation right now.

"This patient in Wayne County is currently under isolation. Our Public Health Division is working to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient so we can take appropriate steps and monitor them closely,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We are continuing to collaborate with the state health department and recommend residents continue to practice prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The state is working to identify people who had close contact with both patients.

The state of Ohio has also declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Whitmer's office said there are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

Gov. Whitmer's office said the state of Michigan and the MDHHS will announce additional recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon

