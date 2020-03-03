Gov. Whitmer creates task forces to combat coronavirus

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has created multiple task forces aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Her office said the four task forces are:

1. The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, covering all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities;

2. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, covering the provision of medical and human services, including protecting the healthcare workforce;

3. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, covering K-12 public schools and universities and colleges; and

4. The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, covering general economic impact, workforce, supply chain, business continuity, and related issues.

Governor Whitmer's office said the task forces will include state government agencies that will work closely with the appropriate community and non-governmental stakeholders.

“While there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan yet, we must recognize that this virus has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of our lives,” said Governor Whitmer. “From our public schools, colleges, and universities to our businesses and hospitals, we must harness all of the resources we have to ensure we can prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Michiganders safe. This is a strong, smart team that will make protecting our public health their number one priority and work closely with me to protect the people of our state.”

COVID-19 has been named as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province in China.

Currently, the state of Michigan has no known cases of the disease.

The governor's office said for the general, American public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

