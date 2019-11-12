Gov. Whitmer announces special election dates to fill seat

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the dates for a special election to fill a vacancy in the 34th district of state House of Representatives, according to a press release.

The vacancy was created after State Representative Sheldon Neeley resigned after being elected mayor of Flint, according to the release.

“It is important that residents in the 34th House District have a representative in the legislature advocating on their behalf, while also providing voters with enough time to research and learn about the candidates who may decide to run for office,” said Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer's office said a special primary election will be held on Jan. 7, 2020 and the general election will be held on March 10, 2020.

Candidates wishing to be placed on the Jan. 7 primary ballot must file by Nov. 19.

