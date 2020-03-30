Gov. Whitmer signs agreement to implement Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced new programs to help workers who are unemployed because of the coronavirus.

Under the federal CARES Act, Gov. Whitmer signed an agreement between Michigan and the U.S. Department of Labor to implement Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation programs that will give benefits to workers who don't already qualify for state unemployment benefits, according to a news release from Gov. Whitmer's office.

The governor's office said workers include self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig, and low-wage workers who can't work anymore due to the coronavirus.

Whitmer's office said the agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months and extends benefit payments from 26 weeks to 39 weeks.

“The State of Michigan is dedicated to implementing measures to protect the health of all our residents and we understand financial health is critical as we meet this challenge together,” said Whitmer. “This increase and expansion of unemployment benefits will provide a measure of security for Michigan working families who lost their income due to the pandemic. We are committed to ensuring emergency financial relief for unemployed residents who continue to stay home and stay safe.”

The governor's office said there is a new filing schedule for unemployment and workers are encouraged to go online during off-peak times between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. The new schedule is:

• Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.

• Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

• Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Workers can also file over the phone at 866-500-0017. The schedule to do that is:

• Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Fridays (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

